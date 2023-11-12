RNC Chair McDaniel: We Will Support Trump as GOP Nominee Even If He Is a Convicted Criminal

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that her organization would support former President Donald Trump as the GOP presidential nominee even if he is a “convinced criminal.”

McDaniel said, “We’re in a primary right now, and the RNC is doing our best to make sure we’re getting our candidates visibility as we’re taking on Biden. This is what I hear every day, Dana. People can’t afford groceries can’t afford to fill up their car with gas, they think the country is on the wrong track. They want to see our party fight for them, and they want to see us win in November.”

Anchor Dana Bash asked, “If those are the issues, if you end up having Donald Trump as your nominee and if he is convicted of a crime, do you believe that he would be the appropriate nominee for the Republican Party?”

McDaniel said, “Whoever the voters choose as the appropriate nominee.”

Bash said, “Even if he’s a convicted criminal.”

McDaniel said, “I know this is newsworthy, but as party chair, I’ll support who the voters choose and yes, if they choose Donald Trump. The voters look at this and think this is a two-tiered system of justice. They don’t believe a lot of the things coming out of this.”

