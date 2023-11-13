Schiff: Trump Tries to Dehumanize the Opposition ‘Just Like Hitler and Mussolini’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that former President Donald Trump uses language that is attempting to “dehumanize” the opposition like the dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Anchor Jen Psaki said, “I also want to ask you about one of Donald Trump’s increasingly authoritarian rhetoric. It is so important to keep talking about this. He is echoing language used by Hitler and Mussolini. His campaign seems to be doubling down on that. A lot of Republicans, most Republicans are frankly quiet and silent on this. Ronna McDaniel refused to comment on it. What you think that is? Is a fear, is that they want Trump to get reelected? Do you think that they agree with him, what can you attribute it to?”

Schiff said, “It’s fear, and it’s cowardice. These elected officials, people that I served in Congress, who republicans behind Trump, they know exactly what he is. How can you listen to testimony of Georgia, that the president sought to remain in power, notwithstanding having lost, and support someone like that? But they are afraid. They see Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, they stood up for their principles, they expose the danger and were forced out of Congress.”

He continued, “For Liz and Adam, there was something more important than continuing to serve in Congress. It was the Constitution, it was their own character. But for all too many, those things don’t matter quite so much as holding their office or maybe getting better office one day. So it’s fear and cowardice, and it’s craven, and it’s putting the country at grave risk to even contemplate electing someone who will cling to power the way that Donald Trump tired, who embraces the language of dictators, tries to dehumanize the opposition, calling them vermin, just like Hitler and Mussolini.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN