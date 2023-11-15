Christie: ‘Come This Spring’ Trump Is Going to Be Convicted by a Jury

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that former President Donald Trump will be convicted in his federal election interference case.

Christie said, “You and I both know why Donald Trump is not on that debate stage. It’s because I am. After I’ve qualified for this debate, that means I’ll be in every other debate from here forward. We’re going to fight each other at some point. I’m going to hold him to account for the fact that he is not fit to be president of the United States, he is unfit by his own conduct.”

He added, “Come this spring, Andrea, he is going to be convicted by a jury here in Washington. And do you know who is going to convict him? Mark Meadows, who now has a cooperation agreement with the federal government. He’s going to sit 20 feet from Donald Trump in a courtroom down the street from where we are, and he’s going to say Donald Trump committed crimes on his watch and that he lied starting on election night, knowingly, about the results of the election, and instructed others, including Mark Meadows, to commit crimes to try to overturn the election. We cannot have that kind of person as a nominee of either major party. I’m the only one out there in the Republican Party in this race saying it.”

