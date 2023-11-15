Markwayne Mullin: ‘I’m Not Mad at This Guy — I’m Just Answering the Call’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) explained his dust-up with Teamsters president Sean O’Brien during a Senate hearing earlier in the day.

The Oklahoma Republican said he was just answering a call from O’Brien.

“You know, when all of a sudden did we become that woke that the thought of two people, one responding to a threat directly saying, ‘OK, you threaten me. Here’s your opportunity, take me up on it,'” host Sean Hannity said.

“Yeah, well, it’s political correctness,” Mullin replied. “It’s all of a sudden — you got to worry about somebody’s feelings. But oh, by the way, the left can say whatever they want. And it’s not personal to me. I’m not mad at this guy. I mean, he said it, I’m just answering the call, that’s it. If he wants to go out afterwards and have a cup of coffee, let’s go have a cup of coffee, I’m friends with a lot of guys that I used to fight. I — unfortunately, I grew up in — I grew up in the country of Oklahoma, you did the same thing that you did when you grew up.”

“And you settled your issues, and you went on with it, and there was no hard feelings by it,” he continued. “Well, a few times those hard feelings, especially if you — if you won. But if you lost, you just kind of took your licks, and you learned from it, right? And this guy, I just don’t think that he was expecting — he was expecting me to answer the call and we need more of this, to be quite frank. I’m not saying more violence. But we need more people to be taught a lesson and be called out on what they say. You got to be responsible for the words.”

