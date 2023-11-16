GOP Rep. Buck: I Favor Expelling George Santos if He Doesn’t Resign Before Thanksgiving

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” he was now in favor of expelling Rep. George Santos (R-NY) after a report from the House Ethics Committee found he had misused campaign funds.

Mitchell said, “You did not favor expulsion before. Do you now with this ethics report?”

Buck said, “I do. I’m hoping that George does the right thing and resigns and leaves Congress. The Thanksgiving break is a great time to do that. Clean out his office.”

He continued, “But I did not vote in the past to expel George because I didn’t believe there was due process. He had been charged criminally with felonies, very serious matters, but he had not been found guilty. And so the Ethics Committee really, I think, gave him the opportunity. He did not avail himself of that opportunity. The Ethics Committee found that he did not cooperate with the investigation. And I think he’s been given the fair due process now.”

Mitchell said, “And if he does not resign within a reasonable amount of time, Thanksgiving, as you point out, would be a good time or over the other holidays, would you then favor the resolution for expulsion?”

Buck said, “I would favor, and I believe that Speaker Johnson will bring it sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

