Chris Christie: Elon Musk’s ‘Outrageous Type of Hate’ Is Unacceptable

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that X CEO Elon Musk endorsing an antisemitic tweet is an “outrageous type of hate.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about Elon Musk, who is making some waves. He was criticized this week for endorsing a post on his own platform X where a user accused Jewish people of hating white people, which, as you know, is an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Vivek Ramaswamy said. it’s crazy to call Musk antisemitic. What was your reaction to Elon Musk?”

Christie said, “I think that what we’re seeing this country is an incredible unmasking of anti-semitism. I don’t want to say it’s a rise. I think it’s been there and I think what we’re seeing now due to what’s happening in Israel at the moment is that unmasking.”

He continued, “We’re seeing it all over college campuses we’re seeing on social media sites like X and TicTock and other social media sites and it is horrific.”

Christie added, “I think the president United states needs to be much stronger than he’s been speaking out against antisemitism in this country. This is outrageous outrageous type of hate that’s being expressed. And we need to be speaking out against it, no matter who does it, whether it’s Elon Musk whether it’s professors on our college campuses where students that they are misleading or whether it’s individuals who are speaking out in an antisemitic way on the streets of our cities this is unacceptable.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN