McCarthy Denies Physical Altercation: ‘Nobody Got Punched’

Representative Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that “nobody got punched” while discussing Rep. Tim Burchett’s (R-TN) accusations against him.

Last week, Burchett said that McCarthy struck him in the kidneys with his elbow.

Anchor Maria Bartiromo said, “Did you elbow Tim Burchett in the ribs or in the back?”

McCarthy said, “No, not at all. This is a narrow hallway. We were in a conference with 200 people. You’ve got the press all standing there, walking out, talking to other members. Just don’t take my word for it. Take to the members that were next to me and behind me. If anyone got bumped, it was not intentional. Just a crowded hallway where everybody’s walking out at one time.”

He added, “Nobody got punched, nobody got hit, and some people wanna make press out of nothing.”

Bartiromo asked, “So you think he’s just making it up, then?”

McCarthy said, “If somebody got bumped because of a narrow hallway — it happens all the time — it was not intentional. I know no one got punched in the process. You can talk to the members behind me and around me.”

