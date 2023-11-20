Bruner: Social Media Censorship Is a ‘Huge Cash Game’

Government Accountability Institute director of research Seamus Bruner said Monday on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America” that “controligarchs” were making money with censorship.

Anchor Rob Finnerty said, “What was your reaction to reports that that Facebook has been censoring people since the war started in Ukraine, it’s now happening in Israel and profiting to the tune of billions of dollars.”

Bruner said, “Yeah that’s right.”

He continued, “Everybody knows that censorship is kind of on the rise on these big tech platforms but the figure $11 billion industry for the trust and safety, that kind of blew me away. But then you go and look at the advertising revenues that companies like Google make $230 billion. It’s a huge industry and using the trust and safety as a censorship to scare advertisers. You see this on twitter with Elon Musk filing this thermonuclear lawsuit. It’s a huge cash game.”

He added, “The pandemic was a blueprint for the future and so we tracked the money. We followed it all the way to the top men like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, they added tens of billions of dollars to their net worth.”

Bruner’s book Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life is available now.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN