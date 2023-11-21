Cassidy Hutchinson: ‘Everybody Should Vote For Joe Biden if they Want Our Democracy to Survive’

Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that “everybody should vote for” President Joe Biden if they wanted democracy to survive.

Partial transcript as follows:

HUTCHINSON: Donald Trump isn’t a Republican. And, yes, maybe, by name, he considers himself a Republican, but Donald Trump cares more about authoritarian rule than he does our rule of law.

He doesn’t care about preserving our Constitution. He cares about leveraging it for his own power and his own gain. So, when we look at this next election, we need to think about, if we want our democracy to survive, who do we elect that we can put in the Oval Office that has the character, integrity and grit to be able to carry our country through this moment in time? And that person isn’t Donald Trump.

PSAKI: Well, as you have said, he’s likely the nominee. I know you have been reluctant to say who you’re going to vote for, but would — are you leaving the door open to voting for Joe Biden, if it’s between the two of them?

HUTCHINSON: I will say my door is completely shut to voting for Donald Trump. And the only reason that I will not endorse a candidate right now is because I still am hopeful that Donald Trump does not end up being the nominee next year. I think our country will be in a much better place overall, not just for myself, but the ticket and the future of our country will be. But what I will say too, though, is, I think everybody should vote for Joe Biden if they want our democracy to survive.

PSAKI: That’s a powerful statement.