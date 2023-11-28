Hagerty: Biden Funding Both Sides of Israel-Hamas War

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) discussed his recent Fox News oped claiming the Biden administration was funding both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the Tennessee Republican U.S. Senator, Hamas was using humanitarian aid supplied by the United States to fund its war effort.

“So you have an op-ed, a new op-ed on foxnews.com, titled ‘Biden funding both sides of Israel-Hamas war,'” host Maria Bartiromo said. “Tell us about it.”

Well, it’s pretty obvious, Maria,” Hagerty replied. “You’ve got the Biden administration that is saying one thing and yet doing another. It’s fairly typical for their foreign policy. What the Biden administration is doing and has continued to do is send “humanitarian aid” to the Palestinians, including into Gaza. When I was over right after the 11-day war in May of 2021, Prime Minister Netanyahu and his staff briefed me on what Hamas leadership was doing with those funds.”

They take the funds. They called them “taxation.” They take the funds. They take any produce that comes in, even take pipes and infrastructure and turn those into bombs, and weapons and rockets that they use to launch right back into Israel. We’re funding both sides of the war. I had Secretary Blinken in front of me just a few weeks ago, and I asked him point blank, can you assure me that the humanitarian aid that we sent to Hamas has not been used as weapons to come back to Israel? He couldn’t do that. So we’re funding both sides of that, we’re the same way we’re doing in Ukraine.

