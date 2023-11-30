Newsom to DeSantis: ‘Neither of Us Will Be the Nominee for Our Party in 2024’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity” during a debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) that neither of them will be their party’s presidential nominee in 2024.

Newsom said, “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here to tell the truth about the Biden-Harris record and also compare and contrast Ron DeSantis’ record and the Republican Party’s record as a point of contrast that’s as different as daylight and darkness.”

He continued, “You want to bring us back to a pre-1960s world — America in reverse. You want to roll back hard-earned national rights, on voting rights, on civil rights, on LGBTQ rights, on women’s rights, not just access to abortion, but also access to contraception. You want to weaponize grievance. You are focusing on false separateness. You, in particular, Ron, are on a banning binge, a cultural purge, intimidating and humiliating people you disagree with. You and President Trump are really trying to light democracy on fire.”

Newsom concluded, “So Sean, there are profound differences tonight, and I look forward to engaging them, but there’s one thing, in closing, that we have in common, is neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024.”

