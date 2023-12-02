ADL CEO: We’ve Talked About Twitter, But TikTok Is ‘Like Al Jazeera on Steroids’ with Antisemitism

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated that while we’ve talked about Instagram and Twitter/X, TikTok’s antisemitism issues should be discussed because it “is the 24/7 news channel of so many of our young people and it’s like Al Jazeera on steroids, amplifying and intensifying the antisemitism and the anti-Zion[ism] with no repercussions.”

Greenblatt stated, “We’ve been on this show. We’ve talked about Instagram, we’ve talked about Twitter or X, and you’ve seen my back-and-forth with Elon Musk. But we need to talk about TikTok. TikTok, if you will, is the 24/7 news channel of so many of our young people and it’s like Al Jazeera on steroids, amplifying and intensifying the antisemitism and the anti-Zion[ism] with no repercussions. … [T]here’s been a lot of lamentations about the fact that TikTok’s ownership is Chinese, but, you know what? Oracle owns 10% of the company, General Atlantic owns a piece of the company, our friends at Sequoia Capital own a piece of the company. So, [do] Sequoia and General Atlantic, does Oracle want to be responsible for spreading anti-Zionism and antisemitism? It’s time to talk about TikTok. And I think we need members of Congress to be asking them, why aren’t they doing enough? And let me be clear, I’ve met with Shou Chew, the CEO. I’ve talked to their leadership. But it is long past time for TikTok and its owners and its investors to step up and say, enough, we’re going to take action.”

