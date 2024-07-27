Dem Rep. Himes: I Hope Harris’ Remarks Influence Bibi on Ceasefire, He Should ‘Take Some Risks’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) stated that he hopes 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ remarks on the Israel-Hamas war will impact negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage deal and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to “take some risks and to actually get this deal arranged so that the hostages can be freed and so that we can, hopefully, do a reset on the way that this justified, absolutely justified war is nonetheless being undertaken.”

Himes said that it’s “Hard to say” if the remarks will impact the negotiating process, adding, “I certainly hope that they do. It is well past time for this ceasefire deal to be agreed to. Too many people are dying, too many hostages have spent too much time in the tunnels of Gaza, and it is time. I was disheartened to hear the intensity of the Prime Minister’s speech this past week, I was dismayed to hear no real vision for the future of the Palestinian people. And so, I think it’s time for him to take some risks and to actually get this deal arranged so that the hostages can be freed and so that we can, hopefully, do a reset on the way that this justified, absolutely justified war is nonetheless being undertaken.”

Himes added that he doesn’t think Harris’ comments will ruin the talks.

