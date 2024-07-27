Kamala Harris Turns to Hollywood Hype Machine Amid Alarming Election Poll Numbers

The vast Hollywood machinery of corporate executives, publicists, celebrity influencers, and entertainment “journalists” is being mobilized to help Kamala Harris win in November, with a special focus on targeting minority women, according to multiple reports.

While she faces stubborn unpopularity with general voters, Kamala Harris is regarded as the “second coming” by many Hollywood elites who have adored her since her days in California politics. Now, the vice president is leveraging her contacts in the entertainment industry not just to raise money, but to engineer hype and astroturf a cultural groundswell that she hopes will propel her into The White House.

“We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic request,” George Clooney said in a statement to The Hill.

“Every woman that I know at Disney is over the moon right now,” one unnamed industry insider claimed to The Wrap. “It feels like an exciting moment.”

“Hollywood celebrities are lining up behind Kamala as if she were the second coming,” Donald Critchlow, a political history professor and director of Arizona State University’s Center for American Institutions, told The Hill.

Minority women will be a special target for Harris, and Hollywood is helping her reach them.

On Sunday, the same day Joe Biden announced he would no longer be seeking re-election, Kamala Harris participated in livestream call with some 40,000 minority women that included many Hollywood professionals, including , according to a report from The Wrap.

The goal of the meeting was apparently for Team Kamala to issue marching orders to their Hollywood allies.

“It was giving ‘Ok, ladies, now let’s get in formation,’” an unnamed journalist who was on the call reportedly said. “This is what must be done, failure is not an option.”

Kamala Harris has already snagged a big ticket donation from Netflix’s Reed Hastings, who has forked over $7 million to help her win.

Prominent Hollywood fundraising bundlers have also officially endorsed Harris, including George Clooney and Rob Reiner. Numerous celebrity influencers are already going full blast on Harris, including Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, and John Legend.

