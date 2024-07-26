Former President Donald Trump reacted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) recent statement admitting that he was shot by a bullet from the failed assassin’s rifle by saying he accepts the agency’s “apology.”

While the agency did not apologize to Trump after FBI Director Christopher Wray cast doubts about whether the former president had been shot by “a bullet or shrapnel,” the FBI’s recent statement admitting Trump was shot by a bullet is a reversal from Wray’s congressional testimony.

“With respect to former President Donald Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” Wray had said.

While speaking at Turning Point USA’s Believers’ Summit in West Palm Beach on Friday, Trump spoke about how an immigration chart that he had turned to look at, “saved” his life and how the FBI had made remarks raising doubts about whether Trump had actually been shot by a bullet.

“Did you see the FBI today apologized,” Trump continued referring to the FBI’s statement. “They said, ‘Well, it might’ve been a bullet, but it might’ve been glass.’ So, really, where did the glass come from? ‘Or, it might’ve been shrapnel,’ where did the shrapnel come from?”

“We accept their apology!” — President Trump on ludicrous claims from FBI Director that he may not have been shot in Butler, PA pic.twitter.com/EcvZeQdhIz — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 27, 2024

“They then said there was a bullet,” Trump added. “It just never ends with these people. They raid Mar-a-Lago, they do things so bad, so bad. Our country is so sick. But, they apologized. We accept their apology.”

After Wray’s remarks, outlets such as Newsweek, released an article that had previously been titled, “Donald Trump Might Not Have Been Shot After All,” suggesting that the former president had only been struck by part of a bullet.

The FBI later issued a statement confirming that Trump had been struck by a bullet, “whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces.”

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the FBI confirmed to Breitbart News when reached for a statement.