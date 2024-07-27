More Migrants Apprehended in Northern Border Sector in 10 Months than Last 13 Years Combined

Border Patrol agents in the Swanton Sector of the U.S.-Canada border have apprehended more than 15,000 migrants so far this fiscal year, more than the previous 13 years combined, according to U.S. Border Patrol reports.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia reported this week that since October 1, 2023, his agents apprehended more than 15,000 migrants. The astounding record of migrant apprehensions this year reflects the vulnerability of our northern border with Canada.

Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents have apprehended more than 15,000 subjects in less than 10 months which has exceeded the total number of apprehensions made by Swanton Sector in the previous 13 fiscal years combined (FY11-FY23) @USBPChief @CBP @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/3TTNwukiIF — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) July 25, 2024

Garcia stated the agents apprehended more migrants this year who illegally crossed from Canada into eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire than in the previous 13 years combined.

Swanton Sector agents established yet another migrant apprehension record in June when agents apprehended more than 3,300 migrants who illegally crossed from Canada into the U.S. The previous record was set just one month earlier when Swanton Sector agents arrested just over 3,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported.

June was yet another record-breaking month for Swanton Sector with more than 3,300 apprehensions across Northeastern New York, Vermont & New Hampshire. Photo: July 2024, apprehended group near Champlain, New York. #NorthernBorder @USBPChief @CBP @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/aOo3KBDOUA — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) July 18, 2024

Chief Garcia previously reported that during FY24, his agents apprehended migrants from 85 different nations. Many of those nations include countries with direct ties to terrorism.

The list of nations includes migrants from Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liberia, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Romania, Russia. Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Swanton Sector has encountered and apprehended multiple undocumented migrants, self-admitted or suspected of gang affiliation, some involved in human smuggling and other crimes. We pursue every level of consequence available within our authority. @CBP @DHSgov https://t.co/GESwXcTl5f pic.twitter.com/8dgAP5SGHl — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) June 27, 2024

Garcia’s post above indicates that July apprehensions will likely exceed 3,000 migrants. If that holds true, the sector will have apprehended more than 9,000 migrants just in the last three months.

Migrant apprehensions in the Swanton Sector rose exponentially during the Biden-Harris era. Garcia reported that the apprehensions during the month of April exceeded the combined annual totals of FY21 and FY22.

Since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office in January 2021, Swanton Sector agents have arrested more than 23,000 migrants.