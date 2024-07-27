Watch: 50,000 Christians Pack Angel Stadium for Worship and Prayer

Easily rivaling the crowd for an Angels home game, tens of thousands of Evangelical Christians poured into Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Saturday for the latest edition of Harvest Crusade — Pastor Greg Laurie’s annual call to worship that featured prayer, fellowship, and a starry line-up of contemporary Christian rock singers.

Christian rock superstar Chris Tomlin performed for the capacity crowd, belting out his smash hit “Good Good Father” from his 2016 album Never Lose Sight, as well as last year’s “Holy Forever.”

Singers Phil Wickham and Brooke Ligertwood also took to the stage, performing the hits “A Thousand Hallelujahs” and “House of the Lord.”

Harvest Crusade, which was free to the public, drew 50,000 attendees on Saturday, with hundreds of thousands more watching the live stream, according to Pastor Greg Laurie.

“People like to write California off. But God is not done with our state. The last great spiritual awakening, the Jesus Revolution started here. I pray it will happen here again!” he wrote.

Laurie was the subject of last year’s sleeper hit comedy Jesus Revolution.

Starring Kelsey Grammer, the Lionsgate release tells the true story of pastor Chuck Smith (Grammer) who welcomed hippies into his traditional congregation at the height of the Jesus movement in California during the 70s. His story intersects with that of a young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney), whose Christian awakening coincides with the Jesus movement.

Three decades running, the Harvest Crusades were created to bring together Christians across Southern California to worship together through contemporary music.

This year’s Harvest Crusade at Angel Stadium follows last year’s edition that was held at the Honda Center, also in Anaheim.

