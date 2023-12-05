CNBC’s Sullivan: The Haves Like Bidenomics Way More than the Have-Nots

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Last Call,” host Brian Sullivan stated that recent polling data about President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy show “a tale of two different economies,” and “a tale of the haves and the have-nots” where the haves like Biden’s policies more than the have-nots.

Sullivan said, “There is some new insight into the presidential race and what is really a tale of two different economies, the young versus the old. According to the latest Gallup numbers, just 28% of 18-34-year-olds approve of the president’s handling of the economy. For ages 35-54, it’s actually worse, a dismal 26% say the president is doing a good job. And again, really a tale of the haves and the have-nots. Among college graduates, who probably have a secure job and maybe own a house or maybe own stocks or whatever, the approval rating is a little bit higher, at 47%. But that number crashes to only 22% for high school grads. And even more shocking, nearly one in four Democrats do not like the White House’s handling of the economy. Think about it, a stunning number for people who are loyal to their party. And among Independent voters, 74%, three out of four, disapprove of the way the president has handled the economy.”

