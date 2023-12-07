DeSantis: Nikki Haley Surge ‘More of a Media Thing’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) offered his thoughts on the reported “surge” of former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) in the GOP presidential nomination contest.

DeSantis dismissed the so-called surge, calling it a “media thing.”

“Governor, there’s been on some policy, there’s been an escalation between you and Nikki Haley,” FNC co-host Lawrence Jones said. “Is it because she’s surging in the race that now you have turned your attention toward her versus Donald Trump?”

“Well, first of all, I take on all comers,” DeSantis replied. “You know, she’s — they’re spending millions of dollars trying to attack me, so of course we’re going to fight back. The surge is more of a media thing. You’re not seeing it on the ground with conservative voters. In fact, conservative voters don’t support her. I mean, that’s just the reality. But people are responsible for their record. She runs saying she’s so tough on China. She was the number one governor in South Carolina when she was there of bringing China into her state.”

“We posted the letter on our website where she was saying how great they were to the ambassador,” he continued. “And then the video of her in front of a Chinese flag at this Chinese company in South Carolina where she says that she works for them now as governor. And so that’s just the reality. Now she’s singing a different tune. But notice, she was really bragging about these liberal Wall Street donors who are now supporting. These are people that supported Hillary Clinton. These are people that have opposed Donald Trump in the past. They will not allow strong policy on China.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor