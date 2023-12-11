CBS’s Dokoupil: College Presidents Stumbled on Genocide Question ‘Because They Are Filtering Things Through the Left’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” co-host Tony Dokoupil stated that colleges “have been very good at cracking down on speech that offends liberals” but aren’t so quick to act when it comes to stopping antisemitic speech and that the now-former president of UPenn, along with the presidents of Harvard and MIT couldn’t clearly answer questions on genocide “because they are filtering things through the left.”

Dokoupil stated, “[I]t is also remarkable — you mentioned the party affiliation of the congressperson who did the questioning, which, to me, would seem to be irrelevant, except in the context of colleges are run by liberals, taught by liberals, attended by liberals, and have been very good at cracking down on speech that offends liberals. And now, here, not so quick to crack down.”

Later, Dokoupil added, “I think the answer to the question of why they couldn’t answer is genocide a violation of a bullying code is because they are filtering things through the left.”

He further stated, “There’s a free speech organization called FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression)…so they rank free expression on college campuses. Harvard and Penn are at the very, very bottom.”

