Dem Rep. Garamendi: We Can Have Border Compromise Where GOP Gets 20% of what It Wants

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that there is a compromise on immigration policy changes if Republicans get 20% of what they want because 80% of the H.R. 2 border bill House Republicans passed is “total foolishness” but 20% is usable. Garamendi also argued that “It’s the Republicans here that are not moving towards a compromise” on border policy.

After criticizing Republicans for rejecting the supplemental package proposal put forward by Democrats that contains some border provisions, Garamendi stated, “It’s the Republicans here that are not moving towards a compromise. I have said repeatedly that this is an easy compromise. I’ve looked carefully, as have other Democrats, at the H.R. 2, which, 80% is total foolishness. But there’s 20% there. That is useful. A compromise is possible. But I will tell you this, there is no Republican in the House of Representatives yesterday — no Republicans in the House of Representatives yesterday — including the speaker, that was willing to sit down and work towards a compromise. They all said, oh, the president has to do it or the Senate has to do it. And I say, what in the hell are you here for if not to legislate?”

