Dem Rep. Stevens: Media ‘Rarely’ Cover Hamas Firing Rockets at Israel that Hit Palestinians

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) said that the media “rarely” cover Hamas continuing to fire rockets at Israel and that Hamas misfires plenty of rockets and ends up hitting Palestinian civilians.

Stevens responded to a question on whether Israel has “gone too far” by stating, “Let me respond very clearly: Hamas went too far. Hamas went too far taking hundreds of people from multiple nationalities hostage, some 130 still being held hostage, infants, the elderly, Holocaust survivors, women brutalized and raped in free, democratic, and open society. The casualties of war are obviously horrific. I certainly understand the Biden administration being on the ground and working with Israel to minimize civilian casualties. We can’t turn a blind eye to that. But what we need to do is stand up to terrorism, because it was blind terrorism, Arabs, Christians, Jews, attacked for living the way that they have lived in a free, democratic society that is the State of Israel.”

She added, “I am not calling for a ceasefire right now. I am calling for Hamas to surrender. Hamas needs to absolutely surrender, they need to stop using people as human shields, particularly in Gaza. And, certainly, the administration as they have been working across the Middle East, and, in particular, very closely with Israel, I think that they are going to guide them through some parts of this war. We have certainly learned our own lessons in the last 20 years with wars that we have participated in, and I know that Hamas is continuing to fire rockets daily into Israel. That rarely gets covered. A lot of those rockets are misfired, landing on their own civilians.”

