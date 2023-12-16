Dem Rep. Stevens: U.S.-Funded Aid Is ‘Being Stolen by Hamas’

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) that aid that has gone into Gaza that the United States helped fund is “being stolen by Hamas” and “is not being given to the civilians, the elderly, the pregnant women who are in Gaza, who I certainly pray for every single day.”

Stevens said that she isn’t calling for a ceasefire, but instead is calling for Hamas to surrender and stop using its civilians as shields and believes that the Biden administration will “guide” Israel through portions of the war with the lessons America has learned over its past 20 years of war.

She added, “There’s been tons of aid that has gone into Gaza that the U.S. has helped to fund, and it’s being stolen by Hamas. It is not being given to the civilians, the elderly, the pregnant women who are in Gaza, who I certainly pray for every single day. Human life matters. We know that. We don’t want to see war in the Middle East. Hamas needs to surrender, Israel needs to secure its borders, and we need to stand up for our democratic ally. That is not Hamas.”

