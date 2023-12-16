Maher: We Saw ‘Under the Rock at Harvard’ with Boston Segregated Christmas Party Defended by a Harvard Grad

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that “we’ve looked under the rock at Harvard recently” and one such example is the “Electeds of Color” Christmas party in Boston since the city’s Mayor, Michelle Wu, went to Harvard.

Maher said, “James Bennet, who used to be the Editorial-Page Editor — a pretty big job — at The New York Times, and was famously fired after he printed an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who’s a very conservative Senator, but a Senator, could be president. … And they canned him…and so he put out a thing in The Economist this week called, ‘When The New York Times Lost its Way‘. He said local newspapers were — used to be ‘the proving ground between college campuses and national newsrooms.’ In other words, a kid would get out of college, go do the local newspaper, and then go on, if you did well, you got scooped up by The New York Times or some paper like that. Now, you go right from Harvard — which is where, by the way, the Boston Mayor, she went to Harvard, I think we’ve looked under the rock at Harvard recently.”

