Kasich: Colorado Disqualification Decision ‘Pure Partisan Ridiculous Stuff’

Former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that the Colorado Supreme Court decision disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot was “pure partisan ridiculous stuff.”

Kasich said, “It’s going nowhere. I mean, look, I don’t need to lay out my bona fide as my opposition to Donald Trump. This is just pure partisan ridiculous stuff here.”

He continued, “Look, you’ve got a partisan court, all Democrats, and they barely, they barely could say that he should be disqualified, and think about the precedent of this. I always worry about that, I worry about the fact, I’ve told you this before, ‘You do this to me, I do this to you,’ and this just goes on and on and on. I just think this case is not going to hold up, and it has a significant — if it were to hold up, you tell me what we’re looking at in terms of future decisions being made by partisans, it tells somebody who should be on the ballot.”

He added, “And frankly, I know there are a lot of Democrats are probably excited about this. But, I’ve got news for them, or advice for them. Why don’t you figure out how to beat Trump? That would be a more important decision.”

Kasich concluded, “I can tell you what these Trumpers are going to say. They’re gonna say, ‘You see! The deep state, they won’t even let him compete. They won’t even let him get into the ballpark and be able to swing at a pitch.’ That’s what they’re gonna say, and he’s gonna say it, ‘The deep state is at it again.'”

