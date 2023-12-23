Capehart: Voters Showed They’re ‘Sophisticated’ by Rejecting GOP Despite Hating Economy, Hope They Save Democracy

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart stated that American voters in the 2022 midterm elections “showed us that they are nuanced and sophisticated and can walk and chew gum at the same time. They might not like the economy, but they don’t like what Republicans had in store” and he hopes that in a year from now, voters “will have saved American democracy, will have saved the idea of democracy for the rest of the world. That is my hope.”

Capehart stated, “For me — and I mean this in all sincerity — the American electorate gives me hope. I know that there are some folks who don’t — who might not agree with that, but the American electorate in 2022, during the midterm elections, they showed us that they are nuanced and sophisticated and can walk and chew gum at the same time. They might not like the economy, but they don’t like what Republicans had in store for the country and they blunted the red wave. It is my sincere hope that the American electorate, one year from now, will have saved American democracy, will have saved the idea of democracy for the rest of the world. That is my hope.”

