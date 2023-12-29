CNN’s Bash: Maine Banning Trump from Ballot ‘Recipe for Constitutional Chaos’

CNN anchor Dana Bash said Friday on “Inside Politics” that Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D) decision to keep former President Donald Trump off of the 2024 presidential primary ballot in Maine is a “recipe for constitutional chaos.”

Bash said, “Disqualified, the state of Maine becomes the second to say Donald Trump is an insurrectionist barred from seeking the presidency. Now it’s up to the Supreme Court.”

She added, “Is Donald Trump eligible to be president again? That’s the legal question facing this country after Maine became the second state to say he’s not because of the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding federal office. It is a recipe for constitutional chaos.”

Discussing Bellows’ decision, reporter Katelyn Polantz said, “She made a pretty robust set of findings. She wrote a 34-page ruling to explain what happened here. She looked at evidence. She saw the petitions that she received from different voters in the state of Maine, there were three different petitions. She looked at evidence. She looked at things like the January 6 House Committee report. She looked at Trump’s own words. She looked at testimony from people in his administration and determined that, yes, January 6 was an insurrection, and yes, Trump did engage in that insurrection.”

