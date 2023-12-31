Graham: In Trump’s Second Term ‘If You’re Here Illegally, You’re Going to Be Deported’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that if former President Donald Trump was elected again, those here illegally will be deported.

Partial transcript as follows:

GRAHAM: Well, under our law, you’re supposed to parole people on the individual basis. They’re using humanitarian parole, a concept not even in law, to parole people at 145,000 a clip. I want to go back to the original intent of the law. I don’t want to do anything dramatic. I just want to enforce the law. The Asylum laws are being abused, let’s change them. Title 42 authority needs to be reapplied here on the concept that America is full. If you have to wait four years for an asylum hearing. Let’s slow down the asylum system. 1.7 billion people are ready to be deported. Let’s deport them before we let new people in.

MARGARET BRENNAN: So you said you are not asking for what the House was demanding, this- this bill known as H.R 2.

GRAHAM: Right H.R 2. Right.

BRENNAN: Exactly. Have you been talking at all to Speaker Johnson about what he would be willing to put on the floor?

GRAHAM: Yes.

BRENNAN: What is he willing to do?

GRAHAM: Yes. We need policy changes that address the pull factors. There’s nothing irregular going on in the world. This was created by policy choices that created new pull factors. Asylum reform, limitations on parole, re-invoking Title 42, I think would be enough to get it through the House. The policy changes have to be real. We have to start deporting people to slow down the inflow. If you see people leaving the country, people are less likely to show up at the border. So I’m urging- urging the Biden administration when Trump gets to be President, if he does, if you’re here illegally, you’re going to be deported. There’s going to be mass deportation under Donald Trump of people here in violation of the law who have received a final order of deportation. They’re going to be going.