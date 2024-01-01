Kinzinger: Voter Should Be ‘Disgusted’ by Trump’s Victim Claims — ‘So Contrary to the American Spirit’

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that voters should be “disgusted” by former President Donald Trump’s claim he is a victim.

Kinzinger said, “I think it’s all Trump right now. The only thing, as was said just now, that can change that are these court cases. Jack Smith has so much, it seems, on Donald Trump. What we got on the January 6th committee was enough to frankly indict him in court and put him away. Jack Smith has been able to take what we did and run even further. He has ways to coerce people to testify.”

He continued, “If Donald Trump is successful in pushing these cases off until after the election, goodness, right? If this goes to trial and particularly if there is still a primary going on, that is the dark horse chance, I think it will be down to Chris Christie or Nikki Haley can come from behind if people are truly disgusted.”

Kinzinger added, “I’m not underestimating people’s ability to be disgusted because there’s so much that should have disgusted them by now and they’re still clinging to Donald Trump because he convinces them they’re all victims and he’s the biggest victim in the world. That’s what we have to do is call out the victim-ness of Donald Trump and how that’s so contrary to the American spirit.”

