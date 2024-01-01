Nancy Mace: ‘We Are Losing the Fight on Abortion Every Single Day’

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “MediaBuzz,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) proclaimed her pro-life stance. However, she reiterated her criticism of Republicans and how they are handling abortion.

“You have taken a lot of heat, especially from the right, for saying Republicans have to change the way that they talk about abortion,” FNC host Howard Kurtz said.

“Absolutely, absolutely, and we are losing the fight on abortion every single day. We all know that being pro-life, and I’m pro-life, is the compassionate way forward, is the compassionate policy. But we’re losing the fight because we’re not being compassionate to women. We are throwing it back in their face. You look at the Texas ruling. That is a very emotional ruling. Most women, the vast majority, agree with the woman whose baby had Trisomy 18. That she should have the option to make a decision, not the state, not bureaucrats on a panel in Texas to decide what to do that’s a very intimate and very painful decision for women.”

“We can’t even talk about contraception,” Mace continued. “I mean, I can’t even talk about birth control, and if you want to be serious about reducing the number of abortions in this country, we have to have a conversation about how women can have greater access to birth control. People say that’s not really a thing. Well, in my home state of South Carolina, we have 14 [counties] in the entire state that don’t have a single OB/GYN doctor. How are they supposed to get access?”

