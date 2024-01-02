ABC’s Haines on Haley: You Just Need to Have ‘Come Out of the Vagina’ to Know Slavery Caused Civil War

Sara Haines told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that “you just need to have woken up and come out of the vagina” to know slavery was the cause of the Civil War while discussing GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Republican candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is doing major damage control for the way she responded to what should have been a pretty basic U.S. history question.”

After playing a clip of Haley being asked what caused the Civil War, Goldberg said, “It was slavery straight up. Slavery. Every time people try to change that, we need to change it back. You’re old enough to know better. You read the history books. You know what was happening. One side said, we want the slaves. The other side said, we don’t, and they went to war. Don’t sugar coat this. That’s what it was.”

Haines said, “What I don’t understand is how she starts the question with starting with a hard question. I actually find that a very easy question. And then when she calls it a gotcha, she’s again showing where her head is. Because that’s not a gotcha question.”

She continued, “This is one of the easiest things you could ask anyone. You don’t need a history book. You just need to have woken up and come out of the vagina. Like, in this country, everyone knows the history of this country. It is a stain that we will carry like a burden that needs to be shouted and proclaimed over and over again, and it is easy.”

