Karine Jean-Pierre: ‘Unfortunate’ GOP Focusing on Biden Family Instead of the American Family

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Republicans must focus on the American family, not President Joe Biden’s family.

Jean-Pierre said, “It is so unfortunate that Republicans in Congress want to focus on the president’s family instead of the American family. We want to work with them in a bipartisan way to get things done. We just talked about, leading to your question, we talked about a list of things that I discussed, that we discussed, that we really need to work on for the American family.”

She continued, “The president, first day in his administration, in a couple weeks we’ll hit three years since the president has been in the administration, the first thing that he put forward was a comprehensive immigration law. That’s what he put forward to Congress. That’s because he believed that our system was broken and that it had been broken for decades and wanted to take that seriously.”

Jean-Pierre added, “But we need Republicans in Congress to work with us on that. We appreciate the negotiations that are currently happening in the Senate. It is headed in the right direction. We want to come up with a bipartisan agreement. But we saw what the House passed ending of last year. They wanted to take away law enforcement folks who are at the border, trying to protect our border. So, that’s not what we want to see. We want to figure out how we work together. I just talked about the unity agenda. There’s a lot of ways that we can work with Congress. Instead of them going after the president’s family, they should really, truly, truly focus on the American family.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN