Whoopi Goldberg: ‘Shame’ on Republicans for ‘Torturing’ Women by Blocking Abortion

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Republicans were “torturing” women by blocking abortion access after a federal appeals court ruled that Texas can ban emergency abortions.

Goldberg said, “So, they’re OK with forced childbirth even if it kills someone, because they’re so pro-life.”

Co-host Alyssah Farah Griffin said, “It sets back the pro-life cause if you’re saying that you’re not even at the bare minimum going to have exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. This is draconian and backward. There are people who have strong convictions against abortion. I think at a minimum we should be able to unite around the idea that there is always under all circumstances an exception if the life of the mother is at risk.”

Goldberg said, “For me, it feels like this is just a power play. You want to make sure that you have control over somebody’s body, whether it kills them or not, and you don’t care whether it kills them. You don’t care that you are tearing this woman up. She didn’t want to have an abortion. She wanted a baby. The baby is not viable. She doesn’t want to go through this and yet you are sitting there allowing this torture to happen.”

She added, “That’s what’s wrong, is you are torturing someone and you know it. Shame on you.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN