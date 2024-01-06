Acting Labor Sec’y: ‘A Tight Labor Market Is Good’ — We Also Need Immigration and More Work Permits

On Friday’s “CNN News Central,” acting Labor Secretary Julie Su stated that “We’ve been in a very tight labor market for some time, and that is by design. A tight labor market is good for workers.” And “immigration is one reason why the economy is strong” and President Joe Biden has worked with Congress to expand work permit eligibility.

Co-host Brianna Keilar asked, “Are you going to be able to increase or expedite work permits? Is that on the table in these ongoing border and immigration talks?”

Su responded, “Yeah, so, the President has also been very clear that we need comprehensive immigration reform. We need a humane immigration policy that is going to also serve, not just the economy, but actually working people. We’ve been in a very tight labor market for some time, and that is by design. A tight labor market is good for workers. It increases worker power. It’s what has helped result in these wage increases and other improvements to working conditions, better retirement security, better health and safety protections, and the like. And so, I think the President has called for Congress to address the immigration issue. He has also called for more funding so that there can be a strong policy at the border. But what we’ve certainly seen is, throughout the economy, immigration is one reason why the economy is strong and that workers –.”

Keilar then cut in to ask, “But can you speak specifically, Secretary, on this issue of work permits, increasing or expediting them?”

Su answered, “Yeah, so we have done that, we’ve seen this, when workers are eligible for work permits, they should get them. And part of delivering for the American people is to make sure that those basic services are provided. And I hear all the time from employers who say they’re looking for workers, they need workers, and our whole agenda is about making sure that people who want jobs can actually get those jobs, connecting them, work permits [are] part of that. But also good training programs, apprenticeships, all that is part of a bigger picture in which we want working people to do well –.”

Keilar then cut in to ask, “But Democratic cities, Secretary, say they’re not eligible, and that’s the problem. So, it’s not an issue if they’re eligible, they’re saying they want them to be eligible for it so that they can then get an expedited work permit. Is that on the table?”

Su responded, “Yeah, that’s where Congress comes in. That is where comprehensive immigration reform that recognizes the needs of the labor market and provides legal pathways and a smart policy for how we deal with issues at the border, [has] to come in, and the president has been very clear in working with congressional Democrats to try to make that happen. But it’s not something that we can do on our own, it does require Congress to move.”

Keilar then said that comprehensive reform will be difficult and asked if work permit eligibility is a part of the current negotiations on border security.

Su responded that Bidenomics is about using the executive tools they have and Congress has to act, “and we are always ready and willing to partner with them to try to make that happen.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett