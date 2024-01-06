DeSantis Says No to Being Nikki Haley’s VP — ‘Not Going to Accept that Under Any Circumstances’

During Saturday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Cavuto Live,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination, dismissed the possibility of running on a ticket with one of his opponents, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), as her vice-presidential nominee.

When asked about the possibility by Fox News host Neil Cavuto, DeSantis immediately rejected the suggestion and raised questions about Haley dodging on her response to questions about the possibility of being Trump’s running mate.

“You mentioned Nikki Haley’s comments in New Hampshire about Iowa,” Cavuto said. “Chris Sununu, the New Hampshire governor was supporting her, said it was just a joke and a reference to the fact that Donald Trump would probably win Iowa and that folks in New Hampshire would correct it. Having said that, though, in the middle of all of this, Nikki Haley said that she would maybe consider you as a possible vice presidential running mate. What did you think of that?”

“Well, I can tell you I am not going to accept that under any circumstances,” DeSantis replied. “You know, I’m running for president because I think we need somebody that can win and get the job done. But I would much rather do my final two years as governor 20 — ’25 and ’26 than then be vice president. I don’t think it’s a position that offers much. I want to make an impact, Neil. I’m in office to be able to deliver results to people and to take a position where you’re not going to be able to deliver results for anyone. That just doesn’t appeal to me.”

“I do think though it’s interesting,” he continued. “She refuses to rule out whether she would be Donald Trump’s running mate if Trump would be the nominee. And that’s, I think, important because she’s really catered to a lot of Democrat donors, Democrat-leaning voters. A lot of people that are basically very anti-Trump and have actually donated a lot of money in the past to oppose Donald Trump. And so they’re viewing her as the vessel to be an anti-Trumper. And yet, she will not rule this out. So the question is, why can’t she just give a straight answer? Either yes she woul,d accept or no you would not. And instead, we get the typical politician speak. I’ve said definitively, no, that’s not what I’m running for and we’re in it to win it.”

