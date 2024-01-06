GOP Rep. Moore on Leveraging Shutdown for Border Security: ‘It Is Time to Take the Stand — The Time Is Now’

Count Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) among those willing to allow a federal government shutdown to force the Biden administration to take measures to shore up the U.S.-Mexico border.

Moore, who is facing fellow Alabama lawmaker Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) in a March 5 Republican primary because of federal court-ordered congressional redistricting in Alabama, said in an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5 that he and his GOP colleagues should not act out of fear of how the media or their Democrat opposition will react to the shutdown threat.

“We let the media intimidate us, and we let the fear of a shutdown — but remember, Trump was able to call it the ‘Schumer shutdown,'” Moore said. “We had an opportunity this time to do a Schumer shutdown. We can pass our 12 approps bills but instead, we wait until the end of the year. And listen, I’m more afraid of the American people and the future of this country than I am of some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C. or what MSNBC is going to say about me, Jeff Poor.”

“I want to do what’s right for the country, and I’m not going to live in fear,” he continued. “I’m going to live in a fight. We’re salt, my friend. And we’re supposed to slow the decay. And that’s our job. We’re in this fight to save this country. I don’t care what the media say. I don’t care what my opponents say. I don’t care what the left says. There’s a group, a mass of humanity that shut down Bud Light. They’re looking for conservative leadership. They’re the people who took Jason Aldean and ‘Try That In A Small Town’ to number one. There’s a group of people living in this country who are willing to stand and fight. That same group of people expect me to do the same thing. By golly, I’m going to do it, and if I’m the only ‘no’ vote, I’m the only ‘no’ vote.”

“But why are we going to continue to fund this woke, weaponized government that is targeting American citizens while sending money to foreign countries and letting us be invaded on the southern border?” Moore added. “It is time to take the stand. The time is now.”

