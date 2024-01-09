Rand Paul: McConnell ‘Much More Closely Aligned with Biden than He Is with the Republican Party’ on Ukraine

Tuesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) took a shot at his fellow Kentucky Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Paul criticized the lack of border security in a deal between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and McConnell.

“Really quickly, Senator, this border deal that the Republicans are cooking up that Chuck Schumer and, apparently, Mitch McConnell and others are going to agree to, to that you say?” FNC host Laura Ingraham asked.

“It’s a sellout. It’s going to continue to allow illegal immigration, particularly migrants,” Paul replied. “It’s saying, ‘Oh, well, let 5,000 people come illegally a day, and then after that, we might try to stop the next 5,000 that day.’ It’s completely a sellout, but it’s because people like Senator McConnell care more about Ukraine than anything else. More than the border, more than anything else, he wants to send $60 billion of your money to Ukraine.”

Paul also said McConnell was “more closely aligned” with Biden on Ukraine than his own party.

“Do you think he would prefer Biden or Trump in the White House, if you have to bet?” Ingraham said.

“On this issue, he is more aligned with Biden,” Paul answered. “On the issue of funding — sending your money to Ukraine and sending it everywhere around the world, McConnell is much more closely aligned with Biden than he is with the Republican Party.”

