Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Will ‘Disappear’ Journalists, ‘Gay Folks’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump will “take all the journalists” and “gay folks” to “disappear” them.

Goldberg said, “Beware the media. That voting block has lots of issues they want to address. They do, and they have every right to demand that from whoever the candidate is going to be. But I will say this until it’s time to go vote, beware the media telling us what we’re doing. Only you know what you’re doing. You know what’s upsetting you, and you will discuss it when you go and make your vote. Now, there are lots of things that we all wish that the candidates would talk about, whether it’s on the left or on the right. We wish they would talk about what mattered to us.”

She added, “I’m here to say it is ours to lose. It is this country — this is what it’s all about. Either you want it to work forward thinking. You want everybody to have the ability to say how they feel, what they want, to move forward, or you don’t. Or do you want somebody who says, ‘I’m going to be, on day one, I’m going to be a dictator.’ Who says it to you, tells you, “I’m going to put you people away. I’m going to take all the journalists, I’m going to take all the gay folks, and I’ll move you all around and disappear you. If that’s the country you want, you know who to vote for. If that’s not the country you want, you have to make a decision.”

