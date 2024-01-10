Cruz: ‘It’s Not That Mayorkas Is Bad at His Job — It’s That He Is Openly Defying Federal Law’

On Wednesday on FNC’s “The Story,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) rejected any suggestion that President Joe Biden should be the target of impeachment and not Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for failing to secure the southern U.S. border.

The Texas Republican laid out the consequences of the Biden administration’s failures at the border to bolster his case.

“Look, I think the House is doing exactly the right thing,” he said. “I think Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached. I think he should have been impeached two years ago. You got to understand, it’s not that Mayorkas is bad at his job. It’s that he is openly defying federal law. He is not trying to secure the border. He is instead trying to accelerate illegal immigration. He is trying to process illegal immigrants faster. We’ve had over that Joe Biden’s entire tenure 9.6 million illegal immigrants flood into this country. And Mayorkas is ignoring the laws on the books and is subjecting the American people to enormous risk.”

“We’ve seen crime, we see children being brutalized, we see women being sexually assaulted, we see over 100,000 drug overdoses last year, the highest in history,” Cruz continued. “Seventy percent of that is Chinese fentanyl flooding across the southern border. And those body bags are very much the fault of Alejandro Mayorkas and Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris. And so, I salute the house for doing the right thing. It needs to be done. This needs to stop.”

