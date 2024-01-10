Cupp: Christie Was ‘Bitter’ During ‘Incredible Speech’

CNN contributor S. E. Cupp said Wednesday on “The Situation Room” that former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) was “bitter” while delivering his “incredible speech” withdrawing from the Republican 2024 primary race.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “He said there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination. That’s why he said he’s suspending his campaigning. Why do you think his campaign failed to really catch on, and what does that say about the current Republican Party?”

Cupp said, “The current Republican Party does not deserve Chris Christie. That was an incredible speech, and really ticked down a list of things that Republicans, because of Trump, have forgotten, abandoned and decided no longer matter. All of those reminders were really important, but the speech was striking, because it wasn’t your typically concession speech, right? Like I hope the rest of the field does well, and it’s been an honor to run. He really targeted not just his competitors, naming Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis by name, but also kind of scolded the electoral for voting for Donald Trump for not caring about his obvious flaws.”

She continued, “This was kind of a barnburner. I think he’s coming out with deep, deep disappointment that his message to voters did not do the job.”

Cupp added, “I think his’s deeply disappointed, maybe a little bitter, he sounded a little bitter but that speech was incredible. You know, I unfortunately just don’t know there’s much of an audience on the right for it.”

