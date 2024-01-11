Jill Biden: What Republicans ‘Are Doing to Hunter Is Cruel’

First lady Jill Biden said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that what the Republicans are doing to her son, Hunter Biden, was “cruel.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “How have you been coping personally with the onslaught of accusations against your husband and your family, including and especially Hunter as the focus of a House Oversight Committee hearing holding him in contempt, obsessing over him .”

Biden said, “Yes.”

Brzezinski continued, “Showing pictures of him during vulnerable moments in his battle with addiction on the floor of the House. This would crush any family.

Biden said, “I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel. And I’m really proud of how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction. You know, I’m — I love my son, and it’s had — it’s hurt my grandchildren. And that’s what I’m so concerned about, that it’s affecting their lives as well.”

Brzezinski said, “What do you think when you hear Trump republicans calling it the Biden crime family? One congresswoman said, the Biden crime family sold out America, Marjorie Taylor Greene, he’s a liar, he’s mentally incompetent. Let’s not even talk about what ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ means and U.S. senators holding signs that say that.”

Biden said, “What the other side and the extremists have turned this country into, I mean, we would never see things like that, say, 10 years ago.”

