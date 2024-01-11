NBC: ‘Migrant Crisis’ and Inflation Are Causing Spike in Homelessness Among L.A. Students

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” NBC News Correspondent Stephanie Gosk reported on homelessness among students in Los Angeles and stated that increases in the cost of living “and a migrant crisis” are two key factors in a spike in homelessness among students.

The segment began with a portion of an interview with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho saying, “We have in excess of 13,000 students who are experiencing homelessness, that number increased by close to 19%.”

Gosk then stated, “An increase in evictions, higher cost of living, and a migrant crisis all leading to more students who don’t have a permanent home.”

She then played a clip of Carvalho saying, “I actually do believe that the numbers that we are currently tracking are but the tip of the iceberg.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett