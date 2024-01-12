Frank Luntz: GOP Iowa Voters So Old, Average Age Is ‘Deceased’

Republican pollster Frank Luntz said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that Iowa Republican caucuses voters average age is “deceased.”

Anchor Neil Cavuto asked, “We make a bid deal about the weather. I think you have pointed out in the past it snows there this time of the year. They are used to it. We generally looking at it and get all frazzled about it. What impact would it have on certain voting groups, young old? These questions always come up.”

Luntz said, “There are two groups that are impacted when it’s going to be this cold. Young voters, 18 to 29-year-olds, are less likely to vote in inclement weather. Their turnout is always suspect. And in a Republican event, the average age of a caucus voter, frankly, is deceased.”

He added, “Now, the other group that is affected by it are those over age 70 – people who would vote if it was more conducive to getting outside. But in the end, you can make excuses for it, and that is all they are, there are excuses. Iowa is use to this, they have snowstorms every third day in the winter. They know what to expect. And so, I would still expect a good caucus turnout.”

