IL Gov. Pritzker: Republicans ‘Are Trying to Take Your Freedoms Away’

Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) claimed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Republicans were trying to take away Americans’ freedoms.

Pritzker said, “Independents understand that, as Democrats do, that it’s the Republicans that are trying to take your freedoms away. It’s the Republicans that are trying to take away your Social Security and your Medicare. It’s the Republicans that are basically fighting against the working families of America.”

He continued, “This battle hasn’t even been joined yet. You’ve got a bunch of Republicans, MAGA Republicans, espousing things that are not good for the American public, that are on the stage now. And not until they choose a nominee will we truly be in this battle.”

Pritzker added, “And then it’s a choice. It’s a choice, again, between two visions for America. And Joe Biden has proven that he’s the one standing up for working families. He’s the one standing up for the rights that people view as fundamental in their lives, their voting rights, their reproductive rights, human rights. And so I really believe that this hasn’t, you know, seen the day yet where you’ve got a true contrast between a Republican on one side and a Democrat on the other.”

