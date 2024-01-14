Manchin: I Would Never Be 2024 Election ‘Spoiler’

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he would never be a “spoiler” in the 2024 presidential election.

Manchin said, “For any third-party attempt, it would define itself by, let’s say, Super Tuesday. If there’s going to be any movement whatsoever.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “Well there are people in your party who do not think this third-party run is a good idea and have expressed it will hurt President Biden if it does come together. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this ‘I think No Labels is perilous to our democracy. I say that without any hesitation.’ At what point would you make a decision that you think a third party run would be perilous to our democracy?”

Manchin said, “Let me just say I have never been a spoiler, nor will I ever be a spoiler on any election.”

He added, “So we’ll just see where we are at that point in time. Right now, both parties seem to have a hard time with the candidates.”

Bream said, “What is the point in time?

Manchin said, “I think you start looking after Super Tuesday to find out what the lay of the land is going to be. A lot can change in the next two months. So let’s wait and see.”

