DeSantis on Rubio Trump Endorsement: D.C. GOPers Who Don’t Do Anything Like Trump, Not a Reformer Like Me

On Monday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” 2024 Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacted to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) endorsing rival 2024 candidate former President Donald Trump by stating that D.C. Republicans “talk a big game, but they don’t ever deliver” on things like the border and spending. And Trump has “become kind of the embodiment of the D.C. Republican class and that’s who they support. I’m a change agent. We’re going to upset the apple cart in D.C. A lot of those politicians aren’t going to be happy with some of the things we do” like term limits and banning members from owning stocks.

Host Marni Hughes said, “There are a growing number of Republican Senators, though, Gov. DeSantis, who are supporting Donald Trump right now. The most recent is Marco Rubio from your state. That has to sting a little.”

DeSantis responded, “Well, it’s interesting, so, I’m a Governor, so I have like 90 members of our state legislature between House and Senate that have endorsed me because they’ve worked with me and they’ve seen the great results, many of them have paid on their own dime to come to Iowa in the middle of January from Florida to go knock on doors in 3 feet of snow and ice. And so, I think that shows you the commitment.”

He continued, “I am not the candidate that is preferred by Washington politicians, that is true. But honestly, I don’t think our voters want to see somebody that is being supported by all these Washington politicians. I think they look at Washington, D.C., and they say, these Republicans talk a big game, but they don’t ever deliver. It’s almost like Lucy with the football. They always promise they’re going to do the border, they always promise they’re going to cut spending, they always promise they’re going to do this stuff, and then nothing really seems to change. All of those politicians, they’ve really gravitated to Donald Trump. I think he’s become kind of the embodiment of the D.C. Republican class and that’s who they support. I’m a change agent. We’re going to upset the apple cart in D.C. A lot of those politicians aren’t going to be happy with some of the things we do. For example, I believe in term limits for members of Congress. I don’t believe members of Congress should be able to trade individual stocks. You look at some of these people, they make a killing in the market. They could be running their own hedge funds. How are they doing so much better than the average American? So, we have a reform agenda that is not going to sit well with a lot of the people in D.C., and that’s the way it should be.”

