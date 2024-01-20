Pentagon: It’s ‘Up to the Houthis’ when They Decide to Stop Striking

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh responded to a question on why the U.S. hasn’t taken the Houthis out of commission by stating that “it’s really up to the Houthis when they make the calculation to stop” attacking.

Co-host John Roberts asked, “The U.S. military’s got the capability of putting the Houthis out of business this afternoon, why don’t we just do it?”

Singh answered, “Look, it’s really up to the Houthis for when they decide to stop their attacks. We know they still have capabilities. By no means did we say we have eliminated every single thing that they have, but we have degraded and completely disrupted some of their capabilities, including as recently as early this morning, when we took action against anti-ship ballistic missiles that were getting ready to launch at U.S. ships and merchant ships that are transiting that Red Sea area. We still know that the Houthis do maintain and retain some capabilities, of course. But it’s really up to the Houthis when they make the calculation to stop. And so, that’s why you’re seeing the dynamic strikes that we’re continuing to launch over the past few days.”

Later, she added that the U.S. does factor avoiding a regional war into all of its decisions.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett