Sullivan: Trump Doesn’t ‘Respect Democratic Norms,’ But if He Wins, That’s Democracy

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” stated that it’s clear 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “does not respect democratic norms,” and has questioned just about every election he didn’t like the results of but “The task then is for the democracy to say, are we going to vote this person back in or not? And if they do, that is what we have to accept, that is what democracy means.”

Sullivan stated that Trump has “denied that almost any election that he didn’t agree with was done fairly. So, the question is, does a lunatic like this — and I agree with you, he’s a crazy person, he’s a despicable person, he’s a dangerous person. I do not want him anywhere. But you’re not going to defeat him this way. … Everyone has seen this man does not respect democratic norms, everyone saw him try and get out of losing the last election. They know this already. There’s no way you can better prove it. The task then is for the democracy to say, are we going to vote this person back in or not? And if they do, that is what we have to accept, that is what democracy means.”

