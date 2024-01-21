Hassan: Haley, DeSantis, Trump Are All Committed to ‘Undermining Democracy’

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that all of the Republican candidates for president were committed to undermining our democracy and ignoring the rule of law.

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about the stakes of the New Hampshire primary. If Trump wins on Tuesday night, is the primary effectively over? Will the general election have begun in your eyes? ”

Hassan said, “Look, Trump is very likely to win the nomination from everything we’re seeing. But I think people need to be really clear here: regardless of which Republican wins the nomination — whether it is Haley or DeSantis or Trump — they are all committed to rolling this country backward, to undermining democracy.”

She added, “So you look at President Trump, who advocates violence, he just did it in New Hampshire, in Claremont a few weeks ago, calling opponents vermin, advocating violence, he encouraged violence on January 6, he’s an election denier, he brags about appointing the Supreme Court justices who have rolled back critical rights for America’s women. And yet, Nikki Haley says she’s voting for him. Ron DeSantis says he’s voting for him. So what we have is a group of Republicans who are all aligned with Donald Trump, would all undermine our democracy and ignore the rule of law.”

