MSNBC’s O’Donnell: New Hampshire Primary a ‘Very Bad Night for Donald Trump’

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell said Tuesday on his network’s New Hampshire primary coverage that it was a “very bad” night for former President Donald Trump.

O’Donnell said, “One of that relevant frames to use in looking at what Trump achieved and what he did not achieve is what Joe Biden achieved. Someone else came in second tonight. Dean Phillips running against Joe Biden, coming in second with 20% of the vote amount the Democratic, the unofficial Democratic primary that they had there.”

He added, “So Joe Biden demonstrates enormous strength and New Hampshire tonight. Then you have Trump showing much greater weakness against a credible challenger. It depends on how you want to look at Trump. He wants to be called president in court and everywhere, so let’s call him president just for this moment. When a president is on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary, you are supposed to win everything. You are not supposed to face a serious challenger. And when you do, you lose. There is no president who faced a serious challenge in the New Hampshire primary who then won in November. So this is a very bad night for Donald Trump, looking at the pattern of presidents in the New Hampshire primary situations who face very serious challenges.”

